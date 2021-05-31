The Veronicas were filmed in another heated fight while filming. Nine

"Oh my God. Do not start b**ching and whinging right now," Jess hit back, and turned her attention to her phone.

"Why are you picking up your phone?" Lisa snapped, to which Jess said: "Because I'm tuning out."

Things got heated as the two continued to argue, with Lisa asking Jess to show her the "same respect" she shows her and put her phone down.

It's not the first time the sisters have had their arguments aired in the season. Nine

And while they eventually managed to cool off and settle their fight, it's not the first time the twins have been involved in an on-screen spat while filming Celebrity Apprentice.

In the very first episode of the season, the two were involved in a tense moment on camera, when one accused the other of being a “bit much”.

"My patience is getting thin, so if you know what needs to be said, please say it," Jess snapped after her sister tried to correct her.

Lisa and Jess both explained to their fans that not everything they see is within 'context'. Nine

Shortly after the scene aired, Jess and Lisa took to their shared Instagram account to condemn the show for its editing.

“We can’t believe we might actually need to preface this, but reality TV is highly edited out of ‘context’ to amplify drama and narrative that suits the agenda,” they wrote.

“Please use common sense and understand this is obviously not a transparent show – it’s a game show entertainment."