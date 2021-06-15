Martha's comments stunned the board and her co-stars. Channel Nine

Following her firing, Martha posted a series of behind the scenes photos and videos as well as an explanation to her bizarre final plea.

“Filming is super stressful, let alone being in a boardroom. I obviously don’t spend much time in boardrooms. I was out of my comfort zone, nervous and anxious, though you probably couldn’t tell because I tried hard to put in a brave face,” Martha wrote.

“But the pressure did get to me and I may have said things under pressure that I didn’t really mean. It is what it is and I know my mistakes don’t define my time on the show.

“The money that I raised and will continue to raise for my charity is all that matters.”

Shaynna's face was all of us watching along. Channel Nine

The Celebrity Apprentice star then shared some fairly confronting realities about life on set.

“To the top four, congratulations. We endure so much together, from sleep deprivation, weight gain, starvation, constipation, tears, tears of joy, and mostly a lot of laughs. You guys made this an unforgettable ride. ⁣

“To the crew you know who you are! Thank you. For all the good angles, the good mic placements so I didn’t look to thicqqq and the hours and hours you put in.”

WATCH BELOW: Martha Kalifatidis on the set of Celebrity Apprentice

