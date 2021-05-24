Artist, action sports athlete and social media influencer Alex Hayes was first to go. Nine

Alex Hayes

At 23, Alex was the show's youngest candidate but became the first casualty of the board room.

After the first challenge, Lord Sugar criticised his photographic art piece that commented on the destruction of the environment and when Alex promised buyers offering bids of $50,000 and they fell through, that was the final straw.

The artist, action sports athlete and social media influencer, whose chosen charity was mental health foundation Batyr, even took a dig at Lord Sugar on Instagram.

"The problem nowadays is all these 'billionaires' only care about profit for themselves and not the impact on earth. I guess that hits a nerve for some..." he penned on his Instagram Stories.

"Lord Alan Sugar fired me out of nowhere with no reason," he said in his exit interview with 9Entertainment.

"Bit of an easy cop out because I'm young, but I thought that he would have understood that. He's been in my position before looking up at a long future ahead in business and entrepreneurship and he just didn't see that. I think it's a huge mistake on his behalf."

This story originally appeared on our sister site, WHO.