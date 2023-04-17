Carrie has congratulated her mum for retiring after 50 years of work in education. Instagram

Fans were quick to comment on Carrie’s post and commended Carrie’s mum for her long career in education.

One fan commented, “50yrs contribution to anything is incredible. 50yrs contribution to education is absolutely inspirational. So many lives changed for the better. Thank you. ❤️,” while another said:

“Congratulations to your beautiful mother! My amazing mother also had an incredibly long career in education, and I respect and admire her for it, she was incredibly dedicated! She only retired because she absolutely had to - I think she would still be working now if she hadn't have stopped when she did. Shout out to all the wonderful, selfless people who work so hard to teach the next generation!”

Just like her mother, Carrie recently left a job - although she obviously didn’t retire! In late November of last year, Carrie left The Project, which she had hosted for 14 years.

Carrie announced that she was stepping back from the show to spend more time with her family, although the 42-year-old still currently works on her radio show with Tommy Little.