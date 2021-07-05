The network’s golden girls are facing off. Getty

“Mel is winning by a country mile in the popularity stakes,” an insider tells New Idea on the promise of anonymity.

“The network can see her potential and has big plans for her,” the source continues, revealing Mel is in prime position to be promoted as one of the network’s biggest talents.

“Naturally, Carrie is a little nervous about where that would leave her.”

Since bursting onto the scene last year, Melissa has become one of TV’s most exciting new talents and has developed quite the fan base.

After back-to-back Gold Logie nominations in 2012 and 2013, Carrie was dubbed Ten’s ‘Golden Girl’ before her big win in 2015. Getty

Making the move from SBS to Ten, the 39-year-old has become a regular voice in Stellar magazine, graced magazine covers and walked countless red carpets. She was even named Who’s Sexiest Person of 2020, a title Carrie, 40, once held.

“Carrie’s been the poster child for so long, but now Mel is about to steal some of that thunder,” quips the source, who reveals the food critic has become a “publicity priority” at Ten.

The insider reveals Mel joining the nightly news program will “undeniably” rock the boat, given there’s been whispers of further budget cuts at the network.

“Seeing two of Ten’s biggest high-profile presenters having to make it work on the same show will prove interesting,” the insider teases. “But Mel could be the perfect solution to the ongoing ratings issues for The Project.”

Now, Mel could be set to score TV’s top gong to sit alongside her MasterChef AACTA Award. Getty

It’s no secret the Melbourne-based show is often obliterated by Nine’s A Current Affair.

“Mel’s proven successful at steering MasterChef in a positive direction – it’s certainly given the likes of Big Brother and Australian Ninja Warrior a run for their money this year!” tells the source, adding that “Mel definitely that winning touch!”

What’s more, New Idea hears there’s even chatter in the corridors at Ten that Mel is set to be nominated for the TV Week Gold Logie Award later this year!

“It’s Mel’s time to shine – she is the new golden girl,” the source continues, noting that with Carrie’s co-star Lisa Wilkinson just signing a shiny new multi-year contract with The Project, Carrie will no doubt be on a mission to prove she still has a place on the panel.