MasterChef judges Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen have become good friends off-camera. WHO Magazine.

“It’s a little bit of positive jealousy,” explains the insider, who insists the trio are all secretly vying to “be number one and build their public profiles”.

Interestingly, the spy says former MasterChef alum and chef Jock is “quietly jealous” of food critic and author Melissa, who has turned into an in-demand solo star since her appearance on the revived 2020 season. But the drama doesn’t end there, last week Jock revealed he had an allergic reaction on set!

The beloved judges on set of the MasterChef promo Channel Ten.

“We were doing a challenge with crayfish the other day and I had to get [medical] treatment because of the shellfish overload,” he revealed. “The reality is, there’s no bad part of our job. We’re very lucky to have a job, let alone a job like this! We all feel it – we all love it.”

MasterChef returns to our TV screens tonight, Monday, the 19th April, at 7:30PM on Channel Ten. Contestants will compete under the pressure cooker in a series of challenges and different cuisines and cooking styles, with one lucky chef taking home the prized main course prize of $250,000.

For more on the show, click here to learn everything we know about the 2021 contestants.