"Living away with three kids – kids are hard enough at the best of times, and living in a new place without your support network around … Addy (her three-year-old daughter Adelaide) found it really hard for a long time."

"She was a baby born around COVID times, and just likes being at home. All of a sudden we were dragging her on planes all over the world."

Thankfully, Carrie said her daughters Adelaide and Evie, teenage son Ollie and partner Chris were focusing on the highlights of their trip rather than "the tricky bits".

"I asked Evie what her favourite thing about the trip was, and it was the same as mine: Picking her up from school every day. It wasn't being at the Eiffel Tower, it was such a simple thing," she said.

Peter responded: "That's very expensive. You could've done it a lot cheaper and just picked her up from school. You've blown a fortune … how embarrassing!"

The 41-year-old said the overseas trip brought her eldest child Ollie closer to his younger sisters.

"As a family, we're often ships in the night, and he said 'I feel like I know my sisters so much better now.' It's because we were in this tiny little place, all together, a lot, with no time apart – which comes with tension, but then you break through that," she said.

After touching down in Australia earlier this week, Carrie took to Instagram to share a family photo and reminisce on the "incredible" past few months.

"Was it perfect NO. Was it always easy NO. Was it worth it YES YES YES. Nothing worthwhile comes easily. I am just so glad we had a crack. Memories made that we'll talk about forever ❤️," she penned.

