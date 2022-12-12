Lachie Gill Getty

Lachie Gill

“This has been the craziest year! Since winning The Voice Australia, my life has been filled with so many amazing experiences and opportunities, some of which I could have only dreamed of. Christmas will be a chance to, not only see all my family and friends, but reflect and appreciate the year that was. I look forward to filling my belly with delicious food and spreading Christmas spirit with my nearest and dearest.”

Silvia Colloca Getty

Silvia Colloca

“Christmas has always been my favourite time of the year. I tremble with the anticipation of the festivities to come, the baked goods in the oven and all those pretty presents under the Christmas tree. Every single year, no matter how old I am, I wait for Santa to arrive and for that unique magic to unfold. I am one of those people who has the Christmas tree up in November and starts planning the Christmas menu right after Halloween – so singing at Woolworths Carols in the Domain is a dream come true!”

Samantha Jade Getty

Samantha Jade

“This year I am so excited to be with my family. I have had two Christmases away from Perth and I can’t wait to feel the magic of Christmas with my people in my lounge room that I have spent most Christmases in since I was born. It’s going to be really special!”

Mark Vincent Supplied

Mark Vincent

“What I’m most looking forward to this year, is spending the holidays with my entire family. Being part of an Italian family, food is a big part of our culture. For Christmas this year, two of my nonnas will be cooking every meal you can think of – from lasagna, veal schnitzel and many more foods that I love!”

Rhonda Burchmore Getty

Rhonda Burchmore

“Christmas is truly my favourite time of the year. I always spend it with family and friends and this year will be no exception. I’m currently touring with the Broadway musical Hairspray and will be in Adelaide. My hubby Nikolai and daughter Lexie will drive over to Adelaide to spend Christmas with me. It will be a very relaxed affair, starting with a big sleep in on Christmas morning, followed by lots of fabulous seafood, French champagne and then a late walk on the beach.”

