Meanwhile, on his own Instagram, David, 35, shared family photos from quarantine as hid bid farewell to his "beautiful girls".

"I appreciate your patience with our bubble restrictions, extra quarantine days and rules. Never easy telling three young kids that they couldn’t leave the room after they had already done their quarantine 😂," he wrote.

"But they had plenty of fun and met new friends. I can’t wait to see you all again for a day before I head off again 🤦‍♂️ love you lots and lots @candywarner1 #love #family #india."

The Warner family is used to spending prolonged periods of time apart due to David's work as a cricketer.

Last year, the 35-year-old was stuck in India with the rest of the cricket team after the Australian government banned its citizens from returning home in an effort to contain the COVID pandemic.

In May 2021, the batsman was reunited with his girls after he finally escaped hotel quarantine.

In a video shared to Candice's Instagram story at the time, David was seen hugging his mini-me daughter Isla, as Ivy and Indi delighted in their father's return. The caption read: "Welcome home Daddy!"

David himself had been counting down the minutes until he was reunited with his family.

On his Instagram story, he shared a screenshot of all the alarms he had set for the morning of his return, with the caption: "Never wanted an alarm or five to go off so badly."

