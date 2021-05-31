David Warner has reunited with his daughters. Instagram

The adorable video was followed by a picture of the cricketer with his youngest daughter Isla in his lap with the caption "Daddy's home".

David himself has been counting down the minutes until he was reunited with his family. Literally. On his Instagram Story yesterday he shared a screenshot of all the alarms he had set for this morning with the caption, "Never wanted an alarm or five to go off so badly".

David was stuck in India with the rest of the cricket team after the Australian government banned its citizens from returning home in an effort to contain the COVID pandemic.

Talk about a mini-me! Instagram

Earlier in the month the sportsmen were able to catch a private flight to the Maldives before eventually returning home to Australia where they were obliged to isolate for 14 days.

After two weeks of wanting nothing more than to see his loved ones, the cricketer took to his Instagram a day before he was to be reunited with them to share his anticipation with his followers.

He wrote: "14th day of quarantine, one sleep to go. I can’t wait to see my girls again. #missyou #family #myworld @candywarner1."

The Warner family is back together. Getty

The caption was accompanied by a collage of photos of his wife and kids.

In the comments was a sweet message from Candice herself who wrote, "See you tomorrow darling boy. ❤️"

And now, tomorrow has come.

