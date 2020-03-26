Camilla Parker Bowles is said to be in “good spirits” as she remains in self-isolation at Birkhall in Scotland, after Prince Charles’s shocking coronavirus diagnosis on Tuesday. Getty

“Both of them remain in good spirits… There is a sense of keeping calm and carrying on,” the source said.

“The duchess is concerned for [Charles] but she is aware of his own good spirits and therefore is keeping a close eye on him and mindful of her own situation. She is upbeat.”

Clarence House confirmed the news about Charles testing positive to COVID-19 via a statement.

The Duchess of Cornwall was reportedly in isolation with Charles at their home on the Queen’s Balmoral estate, but after his diagnosis she moved to another area on her own. Getty

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,” the statement began.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

Camilla, 72, has tested negative for the virus.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing,” the statement read.

According to The Mirror, “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

The shock diagnosis came after Queen Elizabeth II fled to Windsor Castle to self-isolate.

Royal insiders have claimed it's likely Elizabeth will stay in Windsor while the country is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.