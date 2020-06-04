Rumour has it the Duchess of Cornwall is privately dealing with her own personal struggle – her jealously over Prince Charles’ close relationship with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark. Getty

“Mary is very clued-up on so many subjects, and he warms to that. He thinks her work with the UN and various causes is brilliant and he also thinks she is a fantastic mother and wife,” Phil adds.

It’s not surprising that Charles, 71, and Mary, 48, have found common ground. Mary’s husband, Crown Prince Frederik, 52, is a direct heir to the Danish throne, and Charles is likely to be king of England one day. Mary certainly has Charles’ backing when it comes to her one day becoming queen.

“He loves the way Mary juggles so many roles, managing to have a wonderful family life, keeping her feet on the ground, but also being royal and stepping up to help Queen Margrethe when needed,” Phil adds.

Mary’s dazzling charm appears to have rubbed off on other members of the royal family too. Prince Philip, in particular, was delighted to chat to Mary at the horse-racing event in 2016 and even gave her a few tips.

Mary has also formed a strong friendship with Kate Middleton, and the pair are in regular contact after they met in 2011 on a visit to Copenhagen. Getty

“Mary loved being in the royal box and she had a chat with Prince Philip, who was in great form, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla,” an insider says.

“Philip even spoke to Frederik and Mary in Danish, and the Queen of course has such a fantastic knowledge of racing, Mary couldn’t go far wrong with selecting horses!”

Mary has also formed a strong friendship with Kate Middleton, and the pair are in regular contact after they met in 2011 on a visit to Copenhagen.

“Kate and Mary speak regularly on the phone and have become close friends,” the source adds.

“Because they are both commoners and Mary is a mum of four and that much older, Kate often asks her for advice, especially about her children.”

Prince Charles appears to have something of a soft spot for an intelligent Australian woman. It’s believed the royal was having an affair with his friend Lord Tryon’s Melbourne-born wife, Lady Dale, at the same time as he was dating Camilla during the ‘70s.

Whispers suggest Camilla is becoming increasingly frustrated by Charles' alleged fascination with Australian-born Mary, which began when he met her at Royal Ascot four years ago. Getty

“[TV documentary] High Society reveals how, for a period during the 1970s, when both women were married to friends of his, HRH bounced from the bed of Camilla to that of Lady Tryon, then back again,” wrote royal biographer Christopher Wilson for the Daily Mail.

“While dithering over the very necessary duty of finding a suitable wife, Charles was happily having his cake and eating it.

“For both women were his mistress. Both bore sons whose godfather he became. Both named them Charles (in Camilla’s case, it was a second name).”

Lady Tryon – who was affectionately known as Kanga – died almost three months after Princess Diana in 1997.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea Royals. Out now!