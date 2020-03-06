Camilla Parker Bowles is rumoured to have been Prince Charles’ on-again off-again mistress in the seventies, until the pair divorced their respective partners and married in 2005. Getty

According to an article written by Daily Mail journalist Christopher Wilson, LadyTryon was just as important to Charles as Camilla, only her story wasn't fully told.

Christopher referred to the 2008 Channel 4 documentary “Prince Charles' Other Mistress”, which details Charles' supposed love life with the two married women.

“High Society reveals how, for a period during the 1970s, when both women were married to friends of his, HRH bounced from the bed of Camilla to that of Lady Tryon, then back again,” Christopher wrote.

He added: “While dithering over the very necessary duty of finding a suitable wife, Charles was happily having his cake and eating it.

Australian-born Lady Tryon – affectionately known as Kanga – was married to one of Charles’ friends, Lord Tryon, and it’s rumoured that she was Charles’ other woman. Getty

“For both women were his mistress. Both bore sons whose godfather he became. Both named them Charles (in Camilla's case, it was a second name). And, in the end, both hated the other with a loathing that bordered on the pathological,” he wrote.

Speaking on the ROYALS podcast, commentator Angela Mollard has also claimed that Lady Dale Tryon was a genuine “rival” for Camilla.

“They [Charles and Lady Tryon] just adored each other. They saw each other all the time,” Angela said.

There was reportedly another woman who gave Camilla a run for her money, when it comes to vying for Prince Charles' attention – Lady Dale Tryon. Getty

“She was what a lot of people call ‘the first time Camilla’ in that she was a real rival to Camilla.”

Angela also mentioned how Charles apparently described Dale as one of the only people who properly understood him.

“Perhaps it was just a really close friendship, who knows?” Angela said.

While it remains unclear whether Charles and Dale were ever anything more than just friends, Angela told listeners the pair were nonetheless very close.