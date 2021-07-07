Talk about a mini-me! Instagram

"Who said men can’t multitask?🤷🏽‍♂️😂," Cam wrote.



"Keeping Ollie entertained whilst exercising = Genius😂not to mention a fun & productive day in lockdown!💪🏽😊"

Jules even made a brief appearance in the footage, using Ollie as a weight herself. But the adorable little one was just happy to be involved, all smiles as he watched his parents exercise.

And yet, fans couldn't help but raise a few eyebrows at one glaring detail in the background of the video.

"U will need to bust the moves if they are pizza boxes behind you 😂" one user penned.

"Mate I’d be exercising too with all those pizza boxes in the background 🤣🤣🤣," another added.

"Looks like pizza boxes in front of the window 🤣🤣🤣," another added.

Sure enough, stacked up against the window were what looks like enough pizza boxes for satisfy a birthday party. But Cam was quick to clear things up.

Jules took Ollie on a lockdown stroll. Instagram

"😂😂I’ve just smashed the pizzas 🍕😂no they are @figur_co boxes," he replied to a fan.

As well as exercising within the house, Jules herself recently shared a stunning picture from a lockdown walk she took with little Ollie.

In the image, the sky was a gorgeous cocktail of magentas as the MAFS alum strolled alongside a pool.

"Rollin with my little homie ❤️," the proud mum captioned the post.

It's clear that little Ollie is more than enough to keep Cam and Jules entertained throughout this lockdown.

