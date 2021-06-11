It's supposed to go in your mouth, buddy. Instagram

Cam went on to confess that he didn't know much about teething before becoming a father, but his time with Ollie has made him determined to understand and help as much as he can.

"One side of parenting I wasn’t completely across but would take away his pain if I could & figure out any ways to do so…," the 37-year-old candidly confessed.

He added: "First I’ll clean up 😂."

Cam and Jules welcomed Ollie in October last year. Instagram

The relatable parenting post was soon inundated with messages from fellow parents who understand the struggle all too well.

"Hahaha bless! My 8 month old loves rusks. She’s in the middle of teething too," one user wrote.

Other fans were quick to lend their advice to the new dad.

"Has he got an Amber teething bracelet/anklet/necklace? I discovered them on my 2nd child. Not sure how it works but it does," one user suggested.

"Teething rusks .. baby aisle any supermarket," another added.

The pair met on season six of Married At First Sight. Channel Nine

Cam recently got even more candid to WHO magazine, as he spoke about his journey with Jules and how it will affect his son.

The couple met on season six of Married At First Sight, defying all TV odds by falling in love and staying together, eventually having a baby.

"We always say we’re so grateful for how Jules and I met," Cam told WHO. "It has been a magical journey and we certainly look forward to showing Ollie how his parents met one day, that’s something that no one’s ever going to take away from us."

