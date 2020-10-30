Home and Away star Cameron Daddo shocked fans by shaving off his stubble. Instagram

Not long after, the floodgates of fan feedback opened up and the Summer Bay star's selfie was inundated with positive comments.

"Baby face," one fan noted.

"Different but still looks like you 😆 great cause as well," another said.

"Smooth as a Baby Bum💗🌶️💜," a third beamed of his youthful visage.

While another quipped: "Looking handsome! 🌻"

Cameron (pictured with Georgie Parker) has long been an advocate for men's mental health issues. Instagram

Indeed the annual Movember movement continues to gain traction, with men encouraged to grow their moustaches for the month of November to help raise awareness of men's health issues, including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's suicide.

Daddo has long been an advocate for men's mental health issues, most recently teaming up with My Men's Team, which encourages men to come together within their communities to speak to one another and offer support.

"My mission is just to get blokes talking," the 55-year-old, who has been married to model Ali Daddo since 1992, told The Morning Show last month.

"I think the more that we are able to practice communication, the better off our world is. The more we train and the more we practice in a confidential setting with other guys, the better we are in real-life situations," the actor continued.

