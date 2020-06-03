For seasoned stage and screen star Cameron Daddo, bringing this week’s heart-wrenching scenes to life were filled with emotion. Getty

“It’s that realisation that came with speaking those words. This was the first time he had said it – and the first time he’d really allowed himself to feel it, as well as contemplate the life that he has lived.

“He now knows that he’s potentially weeks away from the end of his own life. So it was a very emotional and lovely piece of work to get into.

“It was difficult – but it was not difficult. And to be sitting there with Georgie Parker on the other side was just lovely,” Cameron added.

Cameron Daddo admitted that playing his character was an emotional experience. Seven

In this week’s hugely emotional storylines, Roo – who has repeatedly urged Evan to tell Ryder the devastating truth – is unable to keep silent any longer.

First telling Alf (Ray Meagher) about Evan’s condition, Roo later crumbles, telling Ryder what she knows.

And nothing, it’s safe to say, can prepare the young man for Roo’s heartbreaking revelation.

In this week’s hugely emotional storyline, Evan (Cameron) finally tells Ryder his devastating news. Seven

“There have been a few false starts before this, and Ryder definitely knew something was up. But I’m sure he wasn’t thinking it was going to be this,” Cameron says.

“Evan isn’t showing any symptoms and appears to be as fit as a fiddle, so this certainly comes as a huge shock to Ryder.”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!