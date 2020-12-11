The Home and Away star has teased a new band. Instagram

Daddo's Home and Away co-star, Georgie Parker, voiced her support for the throwback, commenting a simple "Bloody Brilliant."

While a big fan of the screen now, the 55-year-old has admitted that his passion lies with music.

Speaking to the Newcastle Herald earlier in the year, Daddo admitted that music has always been a pillar for the star.

Cameron (left) now stars as Owen Slater on Home and Away (pictured with co-star Lukas Radovich) Instragram

"Music's always been my backbone," Daddo told the publication.

"It's been a platform for me long before I ever became a public person, to what people know me now."

The actor continued, "I always played and sang. It just happened that the acting and television took over before I really got my music out there."

But Daddo has now found a way to combine both his passions.

"Bloody Brilliant," Georgie Parker (right) wrote about Daddo's musical throwback on Insta. Instagram

Speaking to The Morning Show back in May, the soap star discussed how Home and Away has allowed him to revisit his musical roots.

"Oh, I'm so excited you brought that up!" Daddo emphatically exclaimed when asked about his future musical endeavours.

"Well, I'm doing Home and Away and I'm playing a singer-songwriter"

"When I took the role, they asked me if I would be interested (in doing some music)."

"I said, "Why don't we use my back catalogue? I've got three albums worth of stuff."

As well as getting to revisit his old hits, the actor is also told the hosts that he is penning new music for the show, stating "I've got a bunch of new music coming up soon."

Exciting times ahead for the talented star!