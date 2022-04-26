Ollie befriended a lorikeet. Instagram

Recent Bachelor winner Holly Kingston was quick to gush over the footage, commenting: "SO. Cute. ❤️."

Cam's fans were equally as touched by the moment.

"That’s birdeeee language only a few understand it Cam!!! So precious 💕💕💕💕💕🙂," one follower penned.

"This is the best! He is so beautiful chatting away. Such a cute little bird! 😍 😂❤️," another added.

In the heartwarming footage, Ollie is donning a small bandage on his forehead, obtained after a small accident while on family vacation.

"Was feeling the Holliday glow, then some one had a little accident and became bilingual 🤕😂 ▶️ to watch 😂," Jules shared on her Instagram, along with a video of a bandage-clad Ollie speaking in gibberish.

"P.S he is fine now and running and not walking as usual ❤️ @babycubandladylumps #nearlytalking #babycub #beautifulboy #holidayglow."

Cam and Jules originally met on season six of Married At First Sight. After wedding on-screen, the couple defied the reality TV odds and are still together, parenting little Ollie.

Jules recently told Stellar that she and Cam have been "manifesting a little girl" for a while now.

"I hope to announce a pregnancy in 2022," she continued, before adding that she is "really busy" but is hoping "history repeats itself".

"The key is to make sure I feel relaxed and not make it the centre of my universe. I think that’s what led to falling pregnant in two months with Ollie."

