Cut to the former cricketer's new haircut and beard trim, courtesy of Jules.

"And we're back," the video caption continued, before his wife promptly placed a kiss on his cheek. "Mrs a fan."

To accompany the footage, the MAFS alum wrote a short but sweet caption.

"All sharpened up 💇🏽‍♂️but still no where to go…🤷🏽‍♂️😂



"Thanks for updating me with your silky skills @julesrobinson82 I’m very lucky✂️😘."

Cam and Jules originally met on Nine's Married At First Sight. Channel Nine

Cam's followers were equally as thrilled with the at-home makeover.

"Much better," one user bluntly wrote.

"Forgot how good looking you actually were 😂 well done Jules you've got your man back ❤️," another added.

"Looking sharp cam," penned a third.

Cam and Jules, who met on Married At First Sight, are currently braving lockdown with their 10-month-old son, Ollie.

Back in May, Cam told Who magazine that he is forever thankful for the way in which he and Jules met, and he can't wait to share it with his little one.

"We always say we’re so grateful for how Jules and I met; it has been a magical journey and we certainly look forward to showing Ollie how his parents met one day, that’s something that no one’s ever going to take away from us."

