Cam Merchant's photos have been used on an Irish dating app, but he isn't behind the account. Instagram

"And I’m back in the dating game & back on the market…😂In Ireland on Badoo dating app…🤔& my name is Mark apparently..," Cam wrote on Instagram.

Like a true wingman for the catfish, he then summarised the profile, writing, "I’m 35(🙏🏽😘) Enjoy Netflix, crazy golf ⛳️ & long walks along the beach… Can’t believe I’m an “occasional smoker” though🚬 but doing my best to quit entirely.. (You got this Mark👊🏽)"

Taking his matchmaking skills to the next level, Cam then put a call out to any of his Irish followers who might be interested in the creator of the fake profile.

"So if you’re lucky enough to match & go on a date with Mark in Ireland.. (First of all please know it isn’t actually me..🙃) & secondly You better bring your Crazy Golf A game ⛳️🏌🏽😂."





The catfisher decided to crop his wife Jules out. Instagram

Quick to comment on this whole ordeal was Cam's wife Jules Robinson, who couldn't help but notice that the catfisher in question had cropped her out of one of the photos.

"They cut me out!!! How rude 😂😂😂😂" the MAFS alum wrote.

Meanwhile, fans in the comments were just as tickled by the fake dating profile as Cam was.

Fellow MAFS star Johnny Balbuziente wrote a simple "HAHAHA," upon seeing the post.

"Hahaha. Please get someone to arrange a date and I’ll turn up and see who it is," another user suggested.

A third pointed out a potential reason why Cam's photo may have cropped up on the site to begin with: " They have MAFS in the UK. Someone is trying to create a scandal 😂."

WATCH: MAFS' Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant welcome their son

Unfortunately for any Irish Badoo users who are taken with the fake profile, Cam is is off the market.

The former cricketer is married to his MAFS wife Jules Robinson; the pair even share a son, Ollie.

So keep swiping Irish singles! Oh, and maybe report the fake account.

For an easier road to love, sign up for eharmony.