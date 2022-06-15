Curtis has joined forces with Cadbury for the release of a Caramel Slice block. Supplied

Paul Chatfield, Vice President of Marketing for Cadbury says, “With Cadbury celebrating 100 years in Australia, we wanted to commemorate the milestone with a bang, and we couldn’t think of a better way than to partner with Curtis Stone.

“We’re delighted to continue our incredible relationship with Coles and exclusively offer the special-edition block to the Australian retailer for their customers to experience.”

Speaking of how the Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Slice flavour combination came to life, Curtis reminisces, “I chose this recipe because it brings back really fond memories for me being a little boy, cooking with my mum, and now making magical memories cooking this Aussie favourite with my own kids at home.

“So, I’m really excited to be launching the Cadbury Dairy Milk Curtis Stone’s Caramel Slice block at Coles which has been locally produced in the Cadbury chocolate factory in Tasmania.”

Leanne White, Coles General Manager for Grocery says, “We are so excited that Coles and Cadbury, two companies who have been serving Aussies for over 100 years, can come together to celebrate this massive year for the chocolate manufacturer.

“We know that our Coles customers love new and delicious recipes especially when they are created by our very own Curtis Stone. This new Cadbury Dairy Milk Curtis Stone’s Caramel Slice block is only available at Coles and is going to create an absolute sensation down the supermarket aisles.”

Intended as a limited run, the new Cadbury Dairy Milk Curtis Stone’s Caramel Slice is expected to be a fan-favourite and quickly fly off the shelves.

The 165g special edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Curtis Stone’s Caramel Slice block is now available exclusively in Coles supermarkets nationally for $5.00.