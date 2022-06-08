Curtis and Lindsay met on a blind date. Instagram

Two years after meeting, the couple welcomed their first son Hudson. A year after that, the chef plucked up the courage and asked Lindsay to marry him while the pair were in Naples.

The lovebirds officially tied the knot in June 2013 surrounded by their nearest and dearest at the five-star Hilton Sa Torre Mallorca Resort in Spain.

Sharing photos to his Facebook page at the time, the chef thanked his fans for their support.

“It was so special to share our big day with family and a small group of friends. We are thrilled to bits!!!”

The couple married in 2013. Instagram

In June 2022, Curtis marked nine years of blissful marriage with Lindsay on his Instagram, sharing a black-and-white throwback snap from their nuptials.

“9 years ago today I married my best mate,” he wrote.

“She makes me laugh every day. She is the kindest person I have ever met. She is quirky, weird, creative and extremely thoughtful oh yeah and she has a great a** #married #inlive #anniversary.”

One year after tying the knot, the then-parents-of-one welcomed their second son, Emerson.

Curtis and Lindsay shared two sons, Hudson and Emerson. Instagram

The celebrity has deemed being a dad his “most important job” while also admitting the experience of fatherhood has been “humbling”.

“It makes you live a better life, for sure,” Curtis told Closer Weekly in 2020. “It makes you pretty selfless.”

He also spoke and the difficulties that come with balancing his work and personal life.

“It’s hard having a family and being a good chef,” the Australian-born admitted. “You’ve got to be in your restaurant and also be home and be a dad. It’s a challenge.”

