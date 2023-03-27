Meghan Markle is said to be a fan of Nichola Joss' Bespoke Sculpting Inner Facial. Getty

What is a Buccal facial?

"The Buccal facial, or IntraOral facial, is a strange and wonderful treatment involving massaging inside the mouth. The benefits of Buccal massage not only include stimulation of lymphatic and blood flow, but enhanced collagen and elastin production, the release of blocked energy in the body and the natural nourishment of the skin and a dramatic tightening and lifting of muscles as well," the Australian facialist said.

Said to relieve muscular pain in the jaw and visually lift cheekbones "2cm higher" the facial places fingers both inside and outside the mouth, where the treatment provider "can access the muscles and fascia much more significantly and precisely than we can by massaging on the surface alone".

"The technique involves massaging nearly all 42 muscles of the face. By working on the muscle fibres, we can create a lifting effect, manually sculpting and working the muscles and fascia that have become lax and sagged over time, or tight and stiffened by clenching," April continued.

Meghan is rumoured to have received the treatment before her wedding day. Getty

Meghan Markle's Buccal facial

Meghan herself is said to visit British facialist Nichola Joss for her signature 'Bespoke Sculpting Inner Facial'. Rumoured to have received the treatment before her wedding day, the Duchess' picture-perfect bridal look certainly points to this suggestion.

"Meghan is of total body wellness and grew up with a Mother who is a yoga instructor - It is only natural she would see the benefits as it is like yoga for your face. It’s non-surgical and fits with her health and wellness ethos," April said.

"The camera never lies, when the muscle tension has released, the lift in cheekbones looks incredible."

What happens during a Buccal facial?

Describing her own offering, the Buccal Fusion Facial, April says she combines multiple massage techniques: lymphatic drainage, Gua sha, and LED light therapy.

Gua sha can also be implemented in the muscle-stimulating facials. Instagram/April Brodie

How frequently should one receive a Buccal facial?

According to April, clients should receive the treatment monthly. The face is said to appear visibly lifted after the third treatment.

To prolong results at home, she recommends maintaining a good working posture, release of the neck with Gua sha, regular yoga, and taking the time to massage in your skincare.