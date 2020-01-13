The Queen may not be showing signs of slowing down any time soon, but her ageing body tells a much different story. Getty

The sighting comes after it was reported the Queen has no intention of stepping down any time soon, to allow Prince Charles to assume the throne.

According to the Daily Star, a Clarence House spokesman reportedly ruled out the possibility of Charles ever stepping into the role of “Prince Regent”.

“There are no plans for a transfer of responsibilities at 95 or any other age,” the spokesperson claimed.

On Sunday, the 93-year-old British monarch was spotted wearing what appears to be a hearing aid for the first time at a church service in Sandringham. Getyy

Similar comments from other royal experts also rule out the possibility of Charles taking over, with one commentator saying that the Duke already plays the role of “shadow king”.

Editor of Royal Central Charlie Proctor previously told the publication there has been plenty of whispers that when The Queen reaches 95, she will step down from public duties.

“However, I can’t see this happening myself. In a few months’ time she turns 94, and shows absolutely no signs of wanting to retire,” Charlie said.

Candid photos show Her Majesty getting into a private car and being whisked away to join other churchgoers, while wearing the small brown and red device. Getty

The Queen’s attendance at church on Sunday comes ahead of planned talks with key family members Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry, Mail Online reported.

Elizabeth apparently reportedly wants to secure a deal with Harry, after he and Meghan seemingly blindsided her with their plans to quit the Royal Family.