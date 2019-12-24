Prince Charles is runoured to be taking on more official duties so that he can take over the reins as head of the monarchy when Her Majesty eventually calls it a day. Getty

Similar comments from other royal experts also rule out the possibility of Charles taking over, with one commentator saying that the Duke already plays the role of “shadow king”.

Editor of Royal Central Charlie Proctor previously told the publication there has been plenty of whispers that when The Queen reaches 95, she will step down from public duties.

“However, I can’t see this happening myself. In a few months’ time she turns 94, and shows absolutely no signs of wanting to retire,” Charlie said.

A Clarence House spokesman has seemingly ruled out the possibility of Charles ever stepping into the role of “Prince Regent”. Getty

The royal expert went on to say that while it’s true Charles has taken on a more active role in official duties, there’s no sign that the Queen is going to step down.

“I can’t see him becoming regent… he is certainly on the world’s longest apprenticeship!” he added.

While it seems unlikely that the Queen will hand over the reins, Charlie said the Duke’s increased workload shows he is capable of becoming king when the time comes.

The royal revelation comes after Charles seemingly dropped another clue that he is gearing up to take over the reins as head of the monarchy. Getty

Last week, Charles accompanied his mother from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where she delivered a speech at the second State Opening of Parliament.

But despite taking a more active role in regal matters, it seems the extra work may be getting to Charles, who appeared to fall asleep during Her Majesty’s official talk.