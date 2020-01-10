Furthermore, Elizabeth wants to secure a deal with her grandson in just a matter of days, the Daily Mail reports, after he and Meghan defied the Queen's orders by announcing their plans to quit the Royal Family.

According to a royal insider, Charles and William only learned of the bombshell statement - which fell on the eve of Duchess Kate's 38th birthday - within minutes of their statement being posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram page.

'Talks will take place "at pace" and involve the government, including Home Secretary Priti Patel,' the publication adds.

The 'progressive' pair's intentions to become financially independent and cut ties with the Royal Family has left the queen 'disappointed' and the others furious.

A royal source told The Sun, 'Their statement was not cleared with anyone. It breaks all protocol. This is a declaration of war on the family.

'There is fury over how they've done this without any thought for the implications for the institution. The Queen is deeply upset. The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are incandescent with rage.

'Courtiers can't believe it. There are so many unanswered questions but they've just up and done it without a thought for anyone else. The plan was there to discuss it and work out a way that works for everyone in the family.'

The Queen's short and sharp statement was glaring confirmation that all is not well in the House of Windsor.

'Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.

'We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work though.'