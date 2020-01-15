Prince William has shared a touching tribute on social media, as he reflects on the death of his friend, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said on January 10. Getty

The death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said sparked three days of national mourning, with a host of international leaders gathering to pay their respects at his funeral.

William added: “I was truly honoured to spend time with His Majesty during my visit to Oman last month. It was clear from all those I met that he will be remembered with great affection.

“His Majesty was unwavering in his commitment to improve the lives of his people, and in his resolve to work towards regional stability.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Duke of Cambridge posted a heartfelt message about his regal colleague, along with a photograph of the two of them at a meet and greet.

“I am thankful for His Majesty’s many years of friendship with my family and the UK.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Omani people, and wish to send a personal message of friendship as Oman mourns the death of His Majesty,” he concluded.

Wills' heartfelt message comes after his recent visits to Kuwait and Oman in December.

An official statement from Kensington Palace in early November revealed the details of Wills’ trip to the Middle East.

“Throughout the tour, The Duke’s programme will pay tribute to the historic ties Britain shares with Kuwait and Oman, and will highlight strong links and cooperation in many areas, including education, the environment, and defence,” the message stated at the time.

The statement also highlighted the trip was an opportunity for the prince to learn more about organisations working to educate and empower young people.