William is upset at the state of his relationship with Harry Getty

“We’re separate entities. I’m sad about that," William reportedly told a friend.

“All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page.

“I want everyone to play on the team.”

The latest royal revelations spell the end of the 'fab four' Getty

Prince William's comments came after Harry and Meghan's bombshell announcement shocked the world on January 6 when they announced they wanted to quit as senior royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they plan to become “financially independent” and split their time between the UK and North America.

Meghan and Harry announced last week they want to quit their roles as senior royals Getty

On Monday, crisis talks were held between Queen Elizabeth, Harry, William and Prince Charles at Sandringham.

Following the talks, the Queen released a statement which said she supports Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's "desire to create a new life as a young family".

The full statement read: “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

The statement continued: “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days," the Queen concluded.