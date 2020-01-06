The awards season has only just begun but Brad Pitt and George Clooney are said to be battling for dominance as competition heated up at the Golden Globes. Getty

While Brad was nominated for his role in Moneyball, it was George’s part in The Descendants that won him the gong.

This healthy competition might also be among the reasons George is reportedly feeling the pressure.

Radar Online reported recently that the 58-year-old was “hell on earth” to be around as he worked on his latest project, Good Morning, Midnight.

It’s not the first time Brad and George have competed for the spotlight during awards season. Getty

The rumoured showdown comes after it was reported that George and Amal's have a bizarre 'relationship agreement'.

An insider told New Idea the $750 million Hollywood super-couple have bolstered their relationship by coming up with an agreement they are both said to be following.

“Divorce isn’t an option to either of them, so they had to find a way to make this work. Earlier this year, they sat down and figured out a list of rules that would make them both feel more comfortable and less pressured to live a life that didn’t suit them,” the source said.

George is rumoured to have been “hell on earth” to be around as he worked on his latest project, Good Morning, Midnight. Getty

“They have come to appreciate that they’re two very different people, but instead of fighting or trying to impose their will on each other, they’ve found a way to back off in some areas and compromise in others.”

There had been reports that the duo have been living increasingly separate lives as they co-raise their twins Ella and Alexander, 2, while pursuing their highly successful careers.

While George has frequently been on location filming projects and promoting new releases and his business ventures, Amal has split her time between New York and London, as well as spending a lot of time travelling in her role as Special Envoy for Media Freedom to the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

For more, see this week’s New Idea – out now!