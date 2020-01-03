Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt in 2004 Getty

The Golden Globes take place on Sunday, almost exactly 15 years since Pitt and Aniston announced their split after more than four years of marriage.

Fans have hoped - even prayed - that the two would get back together, despite Brad starting a relationship with Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith in 2004, while he was still married to Jennifer.

Speaking about their relationship, Jennifer told Vanity Fair: "The world was shocked, and I was shocked. I'd be a robot if I said I didn't feel moments of anger, of hurt, of embarrassment."

The former golden couple of Hollywood reunited for Christmas at Jennifer's annual tree-trimming party. He also attended her 50th birthday bash last year at LA's Sunset Tower.

Brad's affair with Angelina Jolie has left Jennifer scarred Getty

"He would not have been asked to come if that weren’t the case. It was a big night for Jen," a source told PEOPLE after the party back in February.

"The important people in her life gathered to celebrate with her. Brad fits into that group, and it was natural that he would want to come."

"All Jen wants is to be Mrs Pitt again and to start the new year off as his wife," a source told NEW IDEA recently.

Watch this space!