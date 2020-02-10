Brad Pitt has seemingly taken a subtle dig at his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, while delivering his acceptance speech at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Getty

Angelina and Brad split in 2016 Getty

The speech was a turning point for the 56-year-old actor, who has been in a war of words with ex-wife Angelina since their shock split in 2016.

In August 2018, sources had told Page Six that the actress had started a whisper campaign to paint Pitt as a deadbeat dad amid a custody fight for the couple’s six children.

“I felt — and so did lots of us — that Brad was muted during his relationship with Angelina. He was distant,” said a Hollywood insider.

“And now we have him back.”

The 56-year-old actor made the elusive remarks, while accepting the gong for Best Supporting Actor In A Movie for his role in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. Getty

Brad has been going from strength to strength during this awards season, with the actor nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for his role in Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood.

While last month, rumours raged after it appeared that a romance between Brad and Jennifer Aniston was beginning to heat up, with the pair apparently getting quite close at the recent Golden Globe awards.

After their flirt-fest at the Globes, Brad and Jennifer appear to be inching closer to officially going public with their relationship.

The former married couple were the talk of the night at the star-studded event, with the pair apparently spending significant time together at an afterparty.

After thanking the usual suspects, including producers, directors and loved ones, Brad then cheekily referred to how he prepared for the movie role. Getty

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Malibu on July 29, 2000. People

Jennifer, 50, caused further excitement on the red carpet when she arrived wearing a designer ring that was identical to the original engagement sparkler that Brad, 56, once used to propose.

What’s more, a source previously told New Idea that the pair could even be planning to adopt a baby together!

Rumours are swirling Brad and Jen also made a top-secret visit to an orphanage in Mexico, where they were both spotted over the holiday period on January 1.