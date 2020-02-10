Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Marriage Story
Parasite
1917
Lead Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Lead Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Actress In A Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Actor In A Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Edge of Democracy
Honeyland
For Sama
The Cave
Original Song
I'm Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, Frozen II
Stand Up, Harriet
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Little Women
The Two Popes
Joker
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The Irishman
1917
Foreign Language Film
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory
France, Les Misérables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
Documentary (Short)
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Production Design
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Cinematography
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
Costume Design
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Little Women
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Sound Editing
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Joker
Sound Mixing
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Ad Astra
Joker
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
Original Score
1917, Thomas Newman
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Film Editing
The Irishman
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite
Joker
Jojo Rabbit
Makeup And Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917