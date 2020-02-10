With the Awards season now in full swing, all eyes have turned towards the biggest event on the Hollywood calendar – the all-important Academy Awards .

New Idea is covering the red carpet arrivals, as well as covering the ceremony, which is being televised on Channel Seven at 12:00pm (AEDT) on Monday February 10.

Below is a list of the nominees in every category – which will be updated with the winner's names in bold when they are revealed.