“Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments, while he’s still living them.” Getty

What is Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story about?

As per the synopsis, the series joins the band in February 2022 and follows their real-time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future.

Fans will get to see 40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to the biggest stages on the planet.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story also delves deep into the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction.

Bon Jovi is one of the most iconic rock bands in the world. Getty

Where to watch Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story in Australia

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story premieres on April 26 exclusively on Disney+ in Australia. Don't have an account? You can sign up here now.

Stream Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story on Disney Plus with a mth-to-mth no lock-in contract. Subscribe here.

Is there a trailer for Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story?

For a first look at the new and upcoming docuseries, fans can watch the official trailer down below: