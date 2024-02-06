The singer is baring all in a new documentary about her private health battle. Getty

What is Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)?

In December 2022, the singer first revealed she was suffering from an incurable neurological condition that causes muscle spasms, and rigidity in the torso and limbs – otherwise known as Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

The news ultimately led to the cancellation of her Courage World Tour, and a year later, Celine’s older sister Claudette Dion spoke with 7 Jours to say that whilst her younger sister was “working hard” to combat the condition, her future was uncertain.

“She’s working hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles,” Claudette told the Canadian outlet in Dcember 2023. “What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard.”

“The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me. Because it's one out of a million cases, the scientists haven’t done that much research because it didn’t affect that many people.”

Celine announced she had Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in 2022. Getty

What is I Am: Celine Dion about?

In the documentary, the 55-year-old takes us through an intimate journey inside her past and present as she reveals her battle with SPS and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her fans.

From visiting her couture touring wardrobe and personal effects to spending time in the recording studio, the documentary captures a “global megastar’s never-before-seen private life”.

“An emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music, I Am: Celine Dion captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness.”

Where to watch I Am: Celine Dion in Australia

I Am: Celine Dion, produced by Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, will be available to stream on Prime Video. The release date is yet to be announced.

