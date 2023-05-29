Getty

Amongst her closest confidants are the three sons she shares with late husband, René Angélil: René-Charles, 22, and 12-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy. The protective trio have grown “incredibly scared” for their mother, says the source.

“The last thing the boys want is for Celine to be avoiding everyone because it’s a struggle,” the source shares.

Not helping matters is said to be the fact Love Again wasn’t that well received at the box office or with critics.

In the movie Celine plays a fictionalised version of herself. Filmed during the pandemic and before the onset of her SPS, Celine was excited for the premiere as she’d finally get to meet her co-stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, after her scenes were shot separately on a green screen.

“It was a cruel blow that Celine’s health wouldn’t allow her to attend, but she’s determined to keep fighting,” the insider confirms.

