"My girls. In awe every day of how my wife has been handling 9 months of pregnancy." Chandler wrote.

"@bindisueirwin, you’re going to be the most incredible momma to our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I love you."

The mum-to-be was quick to comment on her husband's sweet post, writing "You are my world. Here’s to our extraordinary new life chapter on the horizon."

"On the horizon" is certainly correct, with fans and celebs alike voicing their excitement at the arrival of a mini-Irwin very, very soon.

Among the pack was Aussie TV presenter Rove McManus who wrote, "The finish line is in sight. GO TEAM 👏🏻".

And Rove wasn't the only one.

"The belly is a little lower .... soon you guys will become parents !!! All the best for a safe and healthy labor and delivery !! 🤩🌷🍁❤️🐾 From 🇨🇦" a fan penned.

"Yay! Coming any day now. Hoping she has an easy birth!" another added.

The couple are certainly well beyond prepared for their daughter's arrival, proven by their Australia Zoo-themed nursery they unveiled to fans earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram, both Chandler and Bindi posted snaps of the bright feature wall in their daughter's room, which was painted by Bindi's aunt and artist Maryanne Oliver.

In the mural, a variety of animals including echidnas, cockatoos, koalas and, of course, crocodiles are framed by bright love-hearts and shrubbery.

"Thank you so much to our friend, Maryanne, for this amazing painting in our daughter's Australia Zoo nursery. She's going to love it!🐊," Chandler captioned the shot.

