Bindi's talented aunt and artist Maryanne Oliver brought the creation to life. Instagram

"Absolutely spectacular! Thank you, Maryanne. 💛," an elated Bindi added.

Over on Maryanne's page, she shared a beautiful jewellery box she had painted featuring a young Bindi hugging a koala.

"Painted a little love heart jewellery box for my wildlife warrior niece," Maryanne mused alongside her creation.

In January, the couple shared another sneak peek of their mini wildlife warrior's nursery.

Maryanne also painted this jewellery box of Bindi as a little girl. Instagram

The white room was decked out with a white dresser and another feature wall showing a slew of pastel-painted animals, flowers and a moon.

"Baby girl we can't wait for you to be here," Bindi captioned the story and tagged her husband Chandler Powell.

Bindi recently spoke to pregnancy website The Bump about her journey to motherhood and how she's planning on keeping her late father Steve Irwin's legacy alive.

The parents to-be are due to welcome their first daughter in the coming weeks. Instagram

"My dad would have been the best grandfather. I always joke that if he was still here we'd never see our baby because he'd take her on all kinds of adventures," she explained.

"I want to make sure our baby girl gets to know my dad and thankfully we have many documentaries and photos we can share with her. I think she'll love getting to watch footage of Dad working with all kinds of animals and learning about his legacy."

This article originally featured on our sister site, Now To Love.