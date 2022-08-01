Bindi Irwin is getting candid about her “challenging” first year of motherhood while also counting her blessings for having such an amazing family.
The Wildlife Warrior made the confession while sharing a series of stunning photos from her 24th birthday celebration, which were taken by her younger brother Robert.
WATCH BELOW: Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell and Grace Warrior enjoy a day at the beach
In the touching post, Bindi revealed how difficult the past year had been, and thanked her loved ones, including her in-laws, for getting her through.
“Without them realising, my sweet family has given me the greatest gifts this year through their extraordinary actions each and every day,” she wrote.
In a dedication to her husband, Chandler Powell, Bindi thanked him for “the gift of steadfast support and infinite kindness” during an “unpredictable” 12 months.
She added that Robert has taught her to be enthusiastic about life and to “not sweat the small stuff”.
Bindi celebrated with the family
Instagram
Acknowledging her mum, Bindi thanked Terri for “the gift of perseverance, strength and a shoulder to lean on”.
But it was her one-year-old daughter, Grace, who got the biggest shout-out.
“My darling daughter, the gift of finding beauty in all things and running towards happiness.”
Not one to dwell on life’s negatives, Bindi’s now looking ahead to having a great year.
“I’m grateful for another trip around the sun and another year to do my best making a difference in this world.”
This year is set to be the Irwin clan’s biggest and best yet!
WATCH BELOW: Bindi Irwin smiles as daughter Grace takes her first steps