"Of all the good things in this world, you're the most wonderful."

The sweet message was shared alongside a family photo that showed a beaming Terri, Bindi, Bindi’s husband, Chandler Powell, their daughter, Grace Warrior, and Robert Irwin, as they donned their matching Austalia Zoo uniforms.

Robert Irwin also shared the birthday tribute on his own Instagram Story.

Bindi and Robert weren't the only ones to wish Terri a happy birthday - Paris Hilton, who starred alongside the famous family in a recent Uber Eats commercial, also celebrated the Irwin matriarch with a cheeky custom birthday cake for Terri that was shared on social media.

“Thanks for the birthday cake @ParisHilton,” Terri captioned a photo of the extravagant pink birthday cake featuring Paris' picture on it.

Paris also celebrated Terri's birthday with a custom cake - featuring her own face!

In case you missed it, the famous heiress joined her "ZFFs" - that's her zoo family forever - in a recent campaign for Uber Eats Australia.

One ad begins with Bindi ordering veggie parmies and chippies from the app while hosting a crocodile show. Robert and Terri then introduce the animals at the zoo, before unveiling their "new zookeeper" and her enclosure filled with Chihuahuas.

The former reality star looks pretty in pink as she introduces her station at the zoo, where Terri tells her, "Crikey, Paris. This is where we keep the snakes."

"That is so crikey," replies Paris before the camera reveals a snake has swallowed one of the dogs.

WATCH: Paris Hilton and Bindi Irwin Uber Eats ad

In another ad, Paris is enjoying a shell-shaped pool floating before it's revealed she is hanging out in the crocodile enclosure.

"Tonight, I'll be eating kingfish ceviche with my zoo fam," she says before asking the family, "You guys want some?"

"A bit busy, Paris," Robert replies as he holds a piece of meat near a crocodile.

"Fine, more for me," Paris replies.

Paris and the Irwin family teamed up for an Uber Eats ad.

A statement released by Uber and Paris reveals the collaboration came about through the reality star's long-standing appreciation of the famous Aussie family.

"The Irwins have become my ZFFs - they're my zoo fam forever. It was so much fun filming these segments with them," she said. "I really hope the audience finds the commercials as joyful as I found filming them!"



Meanwhile, Terri's birthday celebrations come following Bindi penning a message to mark what would have been Terri and Steve Irwin's 30-year anniversary last month.

“30 years of a love story that has inspired the world. ❤️,” Bindi wrote next to a heartwarming snap of her parents on the couch as Terri strikes a pose.