Bindi (pictured) has made it her goal in life to keep her father’s legacy alive by continuing his work at Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast. Getty

What’s more, the soon-to-be-mum previously gave insight into what she finds the most scary in the animal kingdom – and it has nothing to do with sea rays.

Speaking during an interview with the late Larry King, the 22-year-old previously admitted she loves stingrays, which play an important role in the eco system.

When asked whether she felt any bitterness toward rays, Bindi confessed: “I don’t, I honestly don’t… It was just a crazy accident that happened.

Bindi Irwin (right) was just eight years old when her father, the late Steve Irwin (left), tragically died after being attacked by stingray on September 4, 2006. Instagram

“Stingrays are really beautiful animals. Dad loved them, we love them and they are important to our environment. And I know dad would be the first person to say ‘I love stingrays.’”

When Larry then asked if there was a creature she really didn’t like in animal kingdom, the wildlife warrior gave a surprising response, which may shock some of her fans.

Speaking on behalf of his sister, brother Robert said: “There is one animal Bindi really dislikes… but this animal is interesting because you wouldn’t expect it.”

Bindi admitted she loves stingrays, which play an important role in the eco system. Larry King/Ora TV

Bindi chimed in: “I like them, I just struggle with them.”

When Larry asked who or what it was that gave her the heebie jeebies, Bindi admitted she fears bees and wasps, before making an even more startling revelation.

“I always seem to be stung by them,” she confessed. “Although, I have an even greater fear of elevator doors, which is kind of strange.

“It’s this teeny tiny phobia that when I step into an elevator I’m scared of the doors – I don’t know why… it’s true, I take the stairs,” she quipped.