Bindi (right) and Chandler (left) first revealed their were expecting their first baby on August 11.

"Baby girl is doing great. Every time we get an ultrasound she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around. She’s now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute!” Bindi captioned.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on the post, but as it turns out, many of the wildlife warrior’s followers struggled to visualise the fun fact.

“Only Bindi would know the size of a Pygmy possum lol,” one person tweeted, while another fan added: “It’s the size of a what, now?”

Meanwhile, a third fan pointed out it was unlike Bindi to miss this opportunity to give fans a sneak peek at the said mountain pygmy possum.

“Do you have one that is hand friendly to share with us?” the eager fan wrote.

So, to give you a better understanding of Bindi’s cute comparisons – and ultimately see things the way she does – New Idea has provided a visual aid for you to enjoy.

Hummingbird

"Baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hummingbird now!" Bindi wrote in an Instagram post (left) on September 13. Getty

Aldabra tortoise hatchling

On September 23, Bindi shared a post (left), which revealed their bub was the same size as an Aldabra tortoise hatchling (right). Instagram/@bindisueirwin and @abigailwicking

Mountain pygmy-possum