Bindi Irwin isn't one to shy away from sharing the occasional mantra with her legion of wildlife warriors.

Steve, who died in 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb, is often mentioned in Bindi’s posts – even more so now that she has revealed she’s expecting.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one person writing: “You are so amazing and I know your dad is extremely proud of the woman you are!”

Another person added: “I love seeing you and your family carry on your dad’s legacy, I’m sure he is so, so, so proud of you all.”

Bindi recently shared a sweet quote from her late father, Steve Irwin.

A third person added: “I wish that Steve Irwin was still here and he would be so proud of Bindi and Robert.”

Bindi’s latest post comes after the 22-year-old received a barrage of comments from fans, urging her to consider naming her unborn child after Steve.

“100% name that kid Steve,” wrote one follower, referring to the late Crocodile Hunter.

Jumping on the bandwagon, another wildlife warrior added: “Steve for boy and Stevie for girl, I love my name so Stevie’s are awesome.”

Steve, who died in 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb, is often mentioned in Bindi's posts.

Another commenter echoed the sentiment, adding that they could envision Bindi and Chandler choosing to pay tribute to Steve with at least part of their child's name.

“Somewhere along those lines Steve's name will be included in his grandchild’s name I can just see it now,” the fan wrote.

Bindi and her hubby Chandler Powell, who married at Australia Zoo in March, first revealed news of their pregnancy in August.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi wrote on Instagram at the time.