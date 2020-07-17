"This artwork gave me happy tears." Instagram

Bindi's fans and followers were quick to share their love and admiration at the addition of Steve, who died in 2006, in the comments.

"This is possibly the sweetest, most incredible gift I can think someone would give you. How thoughtful!" one wrote.

"Legit teared up. Steve is proud of his family and his legacy," another penned.

"This is absolutely beautiful. What a beautiful way to incorporate your dad on your wedding day," a third remarked.

Steve tragically died in 2006. Instagram

Debb Oliver, the artist herself, shared her own heartfelt message and thanked the 21-year-old for sharing her piece.

"Talk about happy tears I'm bawling here!!!"she commented on Bindi's post.

"Bindi, you have NO IDEA what you and your family mean to me. I cried many times when I was drawing this, I cried again when I got a card and gifts from you, and here I am crying again. Thank you SO MUCH! We all wish your amazing dad was there to walk you down the aisle. And I know he was, somehow," she added.

Debb also shared a handwritten letter that Bindi sent to her thanking her for the piece.

"Words can't express how much your beautiful art piece means to our family. We can't wait to see it in real life - thank you thank you thank you. I thought I'd send you some Australia Zoo goodies, hope you enjoy them," Bindi wrote in the letter.

Bindi wrote to the artist Debb and penned: "Words can't express how much your beautiful art piece means to our family." Instagram

Bindi and Chandler married at Australia Zoo on March 25, just hours before government restrictions were put in place due to the coronavirus.

Many friends and family members were unable to attend due to the pandemic, but the couple lit a candle in Steve's honour on the day.

"I think it's really special that he's always with us and he walks beside us with everything that we do," a tearful Bindi said at the wedding, with her new husband adding that in a way, Steve brought the two together.

"He was my hero growing up and it means the world that he's always here with us," Chandler said.