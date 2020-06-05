Bindi Irwin has penned an emotional tribute to her parents Steve and Terri Irwin, in celebration of their wedding anniversary. Getty

"Mum & Dad, Happy Anniversary. There are no words to describe how much I love you both. Thank you for teaching me and Robert the meaning of unconditional love," Bindi captioned.

Taking to her Instagram story, she posted another throwback photo with the caption: "Happy anniversary to my incredible parents."

This isn't the first time Bindi has paid tribute to her late father by commemorating an important milestone.

Back in February, she honoured Steve on what would have been his 58th birthday, by posting a sweet throwback snap of the pair, taken when Bindi was a little girl.

Bindi posted a throwback photo of her parents in their trademark khaki outfits, nursing an adorable baby kangaroo together, alongside a beautiful message. Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the wildlife warrior shared the lovely snap of herself and Steve, cradling an echidna and laughing with each other.

"Dad, Today is your birthday," Bindi began, before describing how she celebrated her father's birthday.

"I had an extra strong cup of tea just how you liked it. I hugged Mum for you and told her how much we love her. Robert and I went on a hike through the mountains you cherished. I watched one of your documentaries with Chandler and shared stories about you. I walked through your office in the zoo and smiled at our old family photographs."

She added: "Today and every day I miss you and love you beyond description. You're always with me."

Steve died in 2006 after he was pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming on the Great Barrier Reef. Bindi was just eight years old at the time.

Seven years later, she would meet her now husband Chandler Powell on a tour at Australia Zoo.

The pair were married in April during an intimate ceremony pulled together just hours before Australia's strict new social distancing rules were enforced.

This article first appeared on Now To Love.