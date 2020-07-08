Bindi Irwin previously confessed that her fairy tale wedding had been ruined after she was forced to bring her date forward due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instagram

“They want to do it later this year in Big Sur, among the redwoods,” a source reportedly claimed to the American publication.

“After that, they plan to move to America for a few years. Bindi’s always dreamed of living in L.A. and starting a production company – and Chandler loves the idea as well,” the insider added.

The source said if Bindi and Chandler should decide to move to the states, it likely won’t affect operations at Australia Zoo, with the couple dividing their time between the two countries.

Whispers suggest Bindi and her beau Chandler have been given a second chance at making their dreams come true in the US. Instagram

What’s more, the insider said Bindi will probably take over her family’s multi-million dollar empire.

“Bindi has already proved herself capable and knows she can run [the business] from L.A. or from Oz,” the source claimed.

Bindi and Chandler’s rumoured nuptials come after it was speculated the couple had already been considering packing up and moving to La La Land.

Rumour has it Bindi and Chandler might even consider opening animal sanctuaries in their new home – should they decide to relocate. Instagram

According to another OK report, the couple were said to be thinking about relocating abroad, and with the success of their reality TV show were keen to set up base in Hollywood.

“They wanted a change of scenery and, and L.A. makes sense, since Bindi’s already entertaining a host of movie and TV offers,” another insider claimed to the American publication.

The source went on to claim that the wildlife warriors may even consider opening animal sanctuaries in their new home – should they decide to relocate.