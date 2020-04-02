Bindi Irwin has revealed a surprisingly emotional detail about her wedding dress, which she wore during her recent nuptials to Chandler Powell. Instagram

But after realising mum Terri’s old dress wasn’t able to be tailored, Bindi went on the hunt for something similar, which is how she came across her long-sleeved sunflower lace gown.

Bindi said while the dress aptly mimicked her mum’s heirloom dress, it also reminded her of her late father, Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin.

“When we would go on projects and drives together, we’d often drive through these huge sunflower fields in the middle of nowhere and we always stopped to take them in,” Bindi explained.

Bindi said the long-sleeved lacy frock was inspired by her mum’s wedding dress, with one subtle detail that made really special. People

“[The dress] was just perfect, I said, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s the dress,’ and we all started crying again,” she added.

Bindi’s candid confession comes after she and Chandler shared an adorable video from their wedding, giving fans a little behind the scenes peek at the nuptials.

In the clip, shared on Discovery.com and Animal Planet’s Instagram, Bindi gushes over her new husband, saying it's “incredible” to finally call him that.

"Oh my goodness, can you believe it, you're my husband, we're married," Bindi says as the clip begins.

"Today has been enormous. Our wedding planning journey has been quite epic," she continued.

The pair got engaged on Bindi's birthday in July last year. Although they were set to wed later in the year, they tied the knot on at Australia Zoo in Queensland last week.