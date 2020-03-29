"Oh my goodness, can you believe it, you're my husband, we're married," Bindi says as the clip begins. Instagram

The pair got engaged on Bindi's birthday in July last year. Although they were set to wed later in the year, they tied the knot on at Australia Zoo in Queensland last week.

The ceremony was held just hours before the government's wedding restrictions were put in place to help curb the spread of coronavirus, which restricts the number of people present at wedding celebrations to no more than five — including the couple and celebrant.

"Today has been enormous. Our wedding planning journey has been quite epic," said Bindi.

In the video, Bindi defended their decision to go ahead with their wedding, despite many guests not being able to attend.

"We feel for everybody around the world during this current world crisis," Bindi said. "These are such challenging times we're facing right now, but we have to band together and remember that love always wins."

Speaking about the restrictions they put in place, with a much smaller crowd at her wedding, she said, "We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding.

“This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe," Bindi shared on Instagram just after the ceremony.

"We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however, it's lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we're encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history."

Bindi and her mother Terri lit a candle in honour of Bindi's late father, Steve Irwin, during the wedding.