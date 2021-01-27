Bindi Irwin has thanked fans for their support during her pregnancy journey. Instagram

"Baby Wildlife Warrior is already so loved and we are eternally grateful. 💗 With all my heart, thank you," she ended the caption.

Bindi, who shared the glimpse of the nursery last week to her Instagram story, clearly struck a chord with her fans.

"We are all just thrilled for this next chapter of your lives! You and Chandler are going to make amazing parents!" One wrote.

"Can't wait to meet the little one and see you and Chandler become parents. You are glowing," another added.

The wildlife warrior shared a glimpse into her jungle-themed nursery. Instagram

One also commented on the dreamy nursery set-up, writing: "Aaww your nursery looks so cute! You will be an awesome mother."

Bindi and Chandler have been sharing candid updates with their fans throughout the pregnancy.

Right on brand, Bindi compared the size of her growing bub to various wildlife animals for context in her first two trimesters.

Earlier this month, Bindi also shared a gorgeous snap of herself and Chandler kissing her bump in an iconic recreation of a pic taken when her mum Terri was pregnant with Robert Irwin.

Bindi and Chandler recreated an iconic photo from Terri and Steve Irwin's maternity shoot. Instagram

In the original pic, Bindi and Steve both kiss Terri's baby bump.

While Bindi's due date is not yet known, it's understood her baby will arrive within the next few months.

And it looks like she and Chandler are more than ready for it - especially considering the gorgeous nursery they've created for their daughter.

Watch this space - we daresay there's plenty more content coming from these two.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.