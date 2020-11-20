Bindi Irwin's (pictured) fans have made a shock plea for her safety, after the wildlife warrior shared a photo of herself holding her dog. Instagram

But despite her happy gaze, many of Bindi’s fans took to Instagram to comment on the pic, with one person writing: “Be careful, do not lift heavy animals. Baby first.”

Another person stated: “Be careful lifting Bindi. When is that belly of yours gonna show that you are carrying a baby?”

Meanwhile, a third person added: “Practicing for the near future. Take care of your back.”

Taking to Instagram, Bindi shared a snap of herself and her pooch, Piggy the Cavalier King Charles spaniel. Instagram

One fan even pointed out that the wildlife warrior wasn’t wearing a face mask, which they suggested she wear to better protect herself amid the ongoing pandemic.

“Bindi please wear your mask because you are pregnant. I care. I want you to stay healthy and safe,” the fan wrote.

Despite the fans' pleas, many suggested the weight of Piggy was unlikely to injure Bindi, with one person stating: “People the dog weighs 9lbs (approx. 4kgs) at most...relax.”

Wildlife warrior Bindi has shared many snaps of her adorable pooch. Instagram

The show of support comes after Bindi and hubby Chandler recently announced that they had reached a milestone in their pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram in mid-November, the couple shared a photo of Bindi’s ever-growing baby bump, along with the news they reached the halfway mark.

"Halfway there! 20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick," Bindi captioned.