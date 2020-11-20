But despite her happy gaze, many of Bindi’s fans took to Instagram to comment on the pic, with one person writing: “Be careful, do not lift heavy animals. Baby first.”
Another person stated: “Be careful lifting Bindi. When is that belly of yours gonna show that you are carrying a baby?”
Meanwhile, a third person added: “Practicing for the near future. Take care of your back.”
One fan even pointed out that the wildlife warrior wasn’t wearing a face mask, which they suggested she wear to better protect herself amid the ongoing pandemic.
“Bindi please wear your mask because you are pregnant. I care. I want you to stay healthy and safe,” the fan wrote.
Despite the fans' pleas, many suggested the weight of Piggy was unlikely to injure Bindi, with one person stating: “People the dog weighs 9lbs (approx. 4kgs) at most...relax.”
The show of support comes after Bindi and hubby Chandler recently announced that they had reached a milestone in their pregnancy.
Taking to Instagram in mid-November, the couple shared a photo of Bindi’s ever-growing baby bump, along with the news they reached the halfway mark.
"Halfway there! 20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick," Bindi captioned.